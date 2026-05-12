Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings

The divine occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with immense devotion across India. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman to seek courage, strength, wisdom, protection, and success in life. On this auspicious day, people visit temples, chant sacred mantras, recite Hanuman Chalisa, and perform special pujas to receive the blessings of Bajrangbali.

Reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand with pure devotion is believed to remove negativity, fear, and obstacles from life. Devotees also offer sweets, jasmine oil, sindoor, coconuts, bananas, jaggery, and chana to please Lord Hanuman.

Powerful Hanuman Mantras

Hanuman Moola Mantra

Om Shri Hanumate Namah..!!

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi, Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat..!!

Devotees chant these mantras multiple times to seek blessings, inner strength, positivity, and protection from difficulties.

Remedies to Please Lord Hanuman

Visit a Hanuman temple and offer boondi, boondi laddoo, and peda sweets.

Offer chola, jasmine oil, sindoor, and meetha paan for success and opportunities.

Offer coconut to Hanuman Ji for wish fulfillment.

Offer jaggery and chana to stay positive during tough times.

Offering bananas on this holy occasion is considered highly auspicious.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa regularly for peace and courage.

Chant Sundar Kand with devotion for divine blessings.

Light a mustard oil lamp before Hanuman Ji.

Donate food and clothes to the needy.

Avoid negative thoughts and maintain purity in speech and actions.

Famous Hanuman Chalisa Chaupai

Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janaki Mata..!!

Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera Jo Sumire Hanumat Bal Beera..!!

Jo Sat Baar Paath Kar Koi Chootehi Bandi Mahasukh Hoi..!!

Shankar Swayam Kesari Nandan Tej Pratap Maha Jag Vandan..!!

Laaye Sanjeevni Lakhan Jiyaye Shri Raghuveer Harsh Ur Laaye..!!

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, and happiness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and positivity on Hanuman Jayanti.

Jai Hanuman! May Bajrangbali remove every obstacle from your life.

May Lord Hanuman fill your life with devotion and success.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Stay fearless and strong always.

May Hanuman Ji guide you towards wisdom and positivity.

Sending divine blessings and good wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

May Bajrangbali protect your family from all negativity.

Wishing you good health, success, and spiritual happiness.

Let Lord Hanuman inspire you with strength and determination.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

May your life be filled with peace and devotion this Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Quotes

“Where there is devotion, Lord Hanuman brings strength and hope.”

“Faith in Hanuman Ji removes fear from the heart.”

“Lord Hanuman teaches us courage, loyalty, and humility.”

“Chanting Hanuman Chalisa fills life with positivity.”

“True devotion to Hanuman Ji leads to inner peace.”

“Bajrangbali is the symbol of power and dedication.”

“Lord Hanuman protects his devotees from every difficulty.”

“Strength and wisdom walk together with Hanuman Ji’s blessings.”

“Devotion to Hanuman Ji inspires confidence and faith.”

“Hanuman Ji’s blessings bring success and happiness.”

“A devoted heart always finds protection in Lord Hanuman.”

“Lord Hanuman shows the path of courage and righteousness.”

Hanuman Jayanti Messages

Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with devotion and positivity. Jai Bajrangbali!

May Hanuman Ji remove every sorrow from your life.

Wishing you divine blessings and happiness on this sacred day.

Let us remember the teachings of courage and devotion by Hanuman Ji.

May Bajrangbali bless your family with prosperity and peace.

Chant Hanuman Chalisa and invite positivity into your life.

On this holy occasion, may your prayers be answered.

Stay blessed with strength and determination like Lord Hanuman.

Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman guide you through every challenge in life.

Celebrate this sacred day with prayers, devotion, and kindness.

Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hanuman! Wishing you joy and spiritual happiness.

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

Jai Bajrangbali! Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you a blessed and joyful Hanuman Jayanti.

Divine greetings to you on this auspicious festival.

May Lord Hanuman bless you abundantly.

Sending spiritual wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

Warm greetings filled with devotion and positivity.

Jai Hanuman! Have a peaceful and blessed celebration.

Best wishes on the sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

May your life shine with faith and courage.

Wishing you prosperity and success this Hanuman Jayanti.

Celebrate the divine blessings of Bajrangbali with happiness.

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. The day symbolizes devotion, loyalty, courage, discipline, and strength. Devotees believe that worshipping Hanuman Ji helps overcome fear, negativity, and life’s obstacles.

Temples witness huge gatherings where devotees sing bhajans, chant Hanuman Chalisa, and participate in special prayers. Many people also observe fasting and perform charity activities on this sacred occasion.

Also read: How Did ABN Radha Krishna’s Children Get Amaravati Plots?