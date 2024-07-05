Good news for TS students: Green signal for 200 new engineering colleges for EAMCET students

AICTE announced good news for TS EAMCET students who were concerned about the number of engineering colleges. Students faced problems with limited engineering seats and heavy competition. Many students were disheartened and faced issues with their failure to get into their dream college.

Many students pay lakhs and lakhs of fees for management seats as a result of not getting admission through EAMCET. Along with students, parents are concerned about the cost of engineering education in some educational institutions.



The Telangana government announced the opening of 200 universities in the state for engineering education, which relieved the students and parents. AICTE granted permission to these 200 universities, making the announcement come true. Information about the counselling for this institute this year has yet to be released.

Not just government and private institutions, the government announced ten deemed universities. Three branches of Government Polytechnic colleges got the green signal in Telangana State CM Revanth Reddy's constituency.

