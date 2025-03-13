Hyderabad: Engineering Colleges Shock Parents, Hike Fees!

Education in India has always been a costly affair. With each passing year, the burden on parents has been increasing. As there is little to no increase in salaries for the majority of the middle-class households in the country, it makes life all the more difficult in most houses. In a shock to middle-class homes that run mostly on a single salary, Engineering colleges have again hiked their admission fees for this year.

The majority of the colleges across Hyderabad have decided to go on a hiking spree. One of the most famous colleges in the city, CBIT has increased the fees to Rs.2.23 lakhs per annum. Previously, the same college charged Rs.1.65 lakh to students. It's an ambiguous situation for parents too as colleges like CBIT have hiked their fees but some other colleges barely increased them.

A special committee was formed to ensure that the fee hikes were justified and all the colleges present in the surroundings of Hyderabad reportedly agreed to this. It is important to note that these hikes were approved based on the three-year audits submitted by the colleges. There will be further inspection and review of these fees if students and parents feel that the hikes are too much.

If the colleges begin implementing the new fee structure this year, it will make life impossible for working parents in the city to send their kids to engineering colleges. Students and parents hope that the colleges will keep their economic situations also in mind before going ahead with the revised college fees.

Let's take a look at the newly approved fees for various colleges across the city.