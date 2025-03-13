‘Udne Ki Aasha’ actress Neha Harsora shares why living Sailee’s journey feels like a blessing

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Neha Harsora, who is currently seen in the show “Udne Ki Aasha,” opened up about the profound impact her role as Sailee has had on her.

Neha shared why portraying Sailee’s journey feels like a blessing, offering a glimpse into the emotional depth and fulfillment she experiences with every episode. The actress stated, “Living Sailee’s journey every day feels like a blessing. She is strong, emotional, and full of dreams, just like so many young women in real life.”

“From the director to my co-actors, everyone has made this experience so enriching. There is so much to learn every day. This show is not just another drama. It reflects the dreams and struggles of countless families, and that’s what makes it so special,” Neha added.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response she received, Harsora mentioned, “People recognizing me as Sailee, appreciating my work, and connecting with the story is the biggest reward.”

“Udne Ki Aasha,” produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, also stars Kanwar Dhillon in the lead role.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, the show follows the lives of Sachin and Sayali, delving into the complexities of their relationship and the shifting dynamics of their evolving bond.

“Udne Ki Aasha” premiered on 12 March 2024 on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. The family drama is a Hindi adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series “Siragadikka Aasai.”

Last year, in June, the show had completed the 100-episode milestone. Speaking about the same, Neha had said, “It's amazing that we have completed 100 episodes. I'm really happy that everyone on the set and off it is enjoying the show. Personally, it fills me with joy to be a part of this project. The production team is thrilled as well since this is their first show.”

