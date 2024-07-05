Watch Leaked Audio: Raj Tarun's Ex-Lover Vs Heroine

An alleged audio call between Tollywood young hero Raj Tarun's former lover Lavanya and a heroine has been leaked online. This created a storm on news channels and social media. Lavanya alleged that the heroine is having an affair with Raj Tarun, leading to disputes between them.

Lavanya claimed that she had been in a relationship with Raj Tarun for the last 11 years. She even alleged that Raj has been avoiding her for the past 3 months. Lavanya alleged that a heroine working with Raj Tarun is having an affair. She demanded Raj Tarun to return.

In a written police complaint with Narsingi Police, Lavanya claimed that Raj Tarun married her in a temple. Some old pictures of Raj Tarun and Lavanya are going viral. An audio call reportedly between Lavanya and the heroine is being widely circulated.

Lavanya also alleged that Raj Tarun did not come to her rescue when she was wrongfully arrested in a drug case. Lavanya claimed she was innocent, but went to jail.