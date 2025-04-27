Nani talks about influence of social media on films, and Indian cinema’s growing dominance

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Telugu actor Nani, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘HIT: The Third Case’, has spoken up on how social media influences the exhibition of films.

Nani recently spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film’s release and shared that social media has given wings to the flow of information, and that’s how a film in one part of the country can travel at the speed of light to another part of the country if the content holds water.

Nani told IANS, “It's amazing because we're in times where you don't really have to struggle after making a great film in order to spread the word of mouth. We have social media, we have different kinds of means to reach out. If there's a great film which comes out in one end of the country, the other end of the country will know it in two days”.

He then coupled it with the growing dominance of Indian cinema on the global scale, as he said, “We're in that generation right now and because of all these, the kind of films which have been coming out of our country, like ‘RRR’ went to Oscars and all that, for example, we're making a lot of noise internationally also. I think it kind of opens a lot of doors for all of us to think big, dream big, vision big and everything”.

“So, it is definitely a very, very positive and a welcome thing and I'm extremely proud of those films which made it already and I'm really looking forward to all those films which are going to make it very soon”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘HIT: The Third Case’ sees Nani in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, as he graduates from his cameo in the second part of the franchise to a full-fledged lead role

‘HIT: The Third Case’ is set to release in cinemas on May 1.

