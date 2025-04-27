Nia Sharma relishes the famous Delhi Tikki to break her fast

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma treated herself to a delicious Delhi tikki after breaking her fast.

Known for her love of food, the 'Naagi'n actress, who made her way from Mumbai to Delhi for her first event in her hometown, took the opportunity to indulge in some of her favorite foods. In her caption, Nia made a cheeky reference to the unbeatable charm of Delhi weddings, calling them a unique experience that no other city can rival.

Among her list of must-have foods was the classic tikki and chole kulche, two street food staples that define the city's culinary culture. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of her photos and videos from the event and captioned the post, “An Eventful trip of Last 24 hours. Mum-del Del-Mum.. My first event in my hometown. And No you can’t ever beat dilli ki shaadiyan Wishlist: tikki and chole kulche. Ate and how.”

In a video shared by Nia Sharma, she is seen relishing the famous Delhi tikki, savoring every bite of the delicious treat. In the clip, she could be heard saying, “This is Delhi’s tikki... I’m actually breaking my fast with this. We don’t get such street food delicacies in Mumbai. If you want to taste tikki and golgappe, you have to come to Delhi. Guys, I can’t make you taste it, but this is just out of the world!”

The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress also posted a video of herself enjoying delicious chole kulche. Along with that, Nia shared some candid and solo images, giving her fans a glimpse into her delightful time.

Nia had previously made headlines when she embraced her inner chef and attempted to make mango sticky rice, a beloved traditional dessert from Southeast Asia.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was recently seen in shows like “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and “Suhagan Chudail.” Nia is also well-known for her performances in popular TV shows like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,’ ‘Meri Durga,’ and ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she gained recognition as the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.’ Additionally, she has appeared in web series such as ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0.’

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.