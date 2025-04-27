Himachal takes steps to retain specialist doctors

Shimla, April 27 (IANS) In a major push to improve healthcare facilities in Himachal Pradesh, the government has introduced a series of measures to attract and retain specialist doctors.

Along with introducing modern technologies and upgrading medical infrastructure in the health institutions, the state government has announced a substantial increase in stipends for senior residents, specialists, and super specialists.

Taking a decision, the state government has raised the monthly stipends for these medical specialists from 50 to 170 per cent.

The stipend for senior residents and tutor specialists has been increased from Rs 60,000-65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while for super specialists and senior residents (super specialists), it has been enhanced from Rs 60,000-65,000 to Rs 1.30 lakh.

At present, the state has six medical colleges and one super-specialty hospital.

Institutions like Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, and Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda have been providing critical healthcare services with the support of postgraduate super specialists and senior resident doctors.

However, of the 751 sanctioned posts in medical colleges, only 375 have been filled, leaving 376 specialist doctor positions vacant, a gap that has significantly impacted healthcare delivery, the government said on Sunday.

Recognising the urgency of this challenge, the state government has taken decisive actions where previous governments fell short.

The enhanced stipend is expected to make government service more attractive to skilled medical professionals, helping bridge this critical gap and strengthening healthcare services at all levels.

In another move to attract the medical specialists to the state, doctors on study leave will receive full pay, further supporting their professional development.

Additionally, the state is working to implement international standards for the doctor-nurse-patient ratio and is expediting the recruitment process to meet the benchmarks, thereby providing better healthcare to the people.

According to health department data, 9.5 lakh patients travel outside Himachal Pradesh annually for treatment, resulting in an economic loss of Rs 1,350 crore to the state's GDP, the government said.

If quality healthcare services are made available within the state, it is estimated that Rs 550 crore of the state GDP could be saved annually, along with valuable time for patients.

