7000 Cyber Complaints Lodged Daily in India in 2024

In early 2024, India saw a significant increase in online fraud incidents. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) reported over 7,000 complaints filed daily, indicating the widespread nature of cybercrime in the country.

The total number of complaints in 2019 was only 26,049, showing a massive escalation in cybercrime activity. By 2023, this number had increased to 1,556,215, and the trend continued to grow.

Between January and April 2024, a notable surge in fraudulent activities was recorded. A total of 20,043 online trading scams amounting to Rs 14,204.83 crore and 62,687 investment scams worth Rs 2,225.82 crore were reported, highlighting the significant financial losses suffered by individuals.

The most common methods used by cybercriminals to lure victims include call spoofing, posing as government officials, and offering lucrative job opportunities or easy money through online tasks. They even recruited various Indians with fake job offers in Southeast Asian countries and forced them to participate in cyber scams.

Most cybercriminals targeting India are believed to operate from Southeast Asia, particularly from the regions of Pursat, Koh Kong, and Sihanoukville in Cambodia and Myawaddy in Myanmar, according to the report.

The alarming rise in cybercrime underscores the growing threat to online security and the need for enhanced measures to protect individuals and businesses from digital fraud.

Here are a few steps to protect yourself from cybercrimes:

Do not trust messages promising easy money or investment opportunities from unknown sources.

Always check the authenticity of job offers through official channels.

Avoid sharing sensitive information unless necessary and only on secure websites.

Immediately report any suspected cyber scam to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal or call 1930 for assistance.