Heatwave: Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure drinking water, medicines

Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed government officials to review the heatwave situation across the state and ensure adequate drinking water and medicines are available for the people.

The Chief Minister has directed the District in-charge Secretaries to tour their respective districts and submit a report to the review committee which will hold a meeting on May 31 in Jaipur.

The Joint Secretary of the Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department and the Secretary in charge will review the drinking water supply, medicines and electricity supply.

The officials have also been instructed to review the situation related to seasonal diseases and assess the activity of the related medical and health departments to ensure the availability of essential medicines.

The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to review the e-file disposal time of all government departments and the efficiency and punctuality of officers and personnel.

They have also been tasked to review the situation of illegal mining, drugs and crime against women, food adulteration and expired products.

As per the 'order' of the Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, the officials will upload the tour report on the Rajasthan Sampark Portal in three days.

