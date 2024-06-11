Star Hero Arrested in Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, also known as the 'Challenging Star,' was arrested by the police on Tuesday in connection with a murder case. The incident occurred in Mysuru, and 10 other individuals, including two of his bodyguards, were also taken into custody for questioning.

The arrest is related to the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga, who supposedly made derogatory social media posts about actress Pavitra Gowda. Swamy's body was found near Sumannahalli Bridge, two days after he was murdered in a shed within the Kamakshipalya station limits. This led to a case being filed at the Kamakshipalya police station.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the arrest, stating that more than 10 people are being questioned in relation to the case. Since the case is under investigation, further details could not be shared.

Who is Darshan Thoogudeepa?

Darshan is an Indian actor, producer, and distributor known for his work in Kannada films. He's considered one of the leading contemporary actors in Kannada cinema and established a production house called Thoogudeepa Productions in 2006.

Darshan has appeared in several commercially successful films, such as "Majestic" (2002), "Kariya" (2003), "Kalasipalya" (2005), "Gaja" (2008), "Navagraha" (2008), "Saarathi" (2011), "Bulbul" (2013), "Yajamana" (2019), "Roberrt" (2021), and "Kateera" (2023).

Darshan's Controversies

Darshan has been involved in several controversies, including allegations of domestic violence, assault, and threats to individuals, along with issues related to wildlife laws.

Alleged Affair with Pavitra Gowda

In January 2024, actress Pavitra Gowda posted a video celebrating a decade anniversary, hinting at an extramarital affair with Darshan. This post led to Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, threatening legal action against Pavitra Gowda. A similar controversy arose in 2017 when a photo of Darshan and Pavitra together on social media caused backlash from Darshan's fans. In November 2024, Pavitra shared a video of her daughter’s birthday celebrations where Darshan can be seen cutting the cake with her daughter, Khushi.