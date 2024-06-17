Fan murder case: Kannada superstar Upendra demands transparent probe against Darshan

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) Kannada superstar Upendra has demanded a transparent probe into the case involving arrested actor Darshan in connection with the murder of a fan.

Speaking on social media, Upendra stated: “The whole country is closely following the incident of the brutal murder of Renukaswamy and the arrest of actor Darshan. People are waiting for unbiased decisions and justice in this high-profile case.”

“Whenever the case involves a public personality, the police should share the details of the investigation and video proofs with the public. The investigation of a public personality should be conducted transparently. This would prevent the destruction of evidence, interference by powerful individuals, and corruption,” Upendra stated, sharing a picture of the canopied police station.

Many suspicions have arisen in the minds of Renukaswamy’s family members and Darshan’s fans. Speculations are emerging. The police should share the video proofs of the probe. This should be made a law. Previously, the police used to record the details of the investigation. Technology now makes it possible for video recording and live streaming,” Upendra maintained.

Darshan is arrested in connection with the murder of his fan for allegedly sending a derogatory message to his partner Pavithra Gowda, who is also arrested in the case and is the primary accused. The police have so far arrested 17 persons in connection with the case.

