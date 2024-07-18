Shocking revelations in Narsingi drugs case remand report 

Narsingi Drugs Case Remand Report: The Hyderabad police remand report has revealed sensational details in the Narsingi drug case in which Aman Preet Singh, brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh, and 10 others were arrested earlier this week.

20 people including drug peddlers and individuals who consumed drugs have been included as accused in the report. The accused include seven drug peddlers and 13 individuals including Amanpreet Singh, who is accused number 10 (A-10) in this case.

In a joint operation on Monday, the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police had arrested Aman Preet Singh along with 10 others in a major drug bust and seized 199 grams of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh.

The report reveals the drug trafficking network was spread across Nigeria, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. national Ebuka Suzi has been identified as the mastermind behind the operation while Anouha Blessing, Franklin, Aziz, Gautham and Varun were involved in the supply of drugs. Varun, Gautham and Sharif were responsible for supplying the drugs in the Telugu states.

Anouha Blessing has admitted that he supplied the drugs 20 times to various customers in the city. Gautham facilitated the supply of drugs to Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram and Prakasam district.

A Nigerian financier paid Rs 10 lakh commission to Gautham over nine months and the transactions were made through Lumbini Communications in Bandlaguda. The distribution network targetted affluent areas in Hyderabad, including Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta and Gachibowli. The report states Varun allegedly supplied drugs to Amanpreet Singh.

