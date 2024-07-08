After Drug Party Controversy, Hema Becomes Emotional, Writes Letter to Vishnu Manchu

Actress Hema attended a rave party on the night of May 19 at GR Farmhouse near Electronic City, Bengaluru. It is alleged that Hema consumed a banned substance after tests were conducted on her blood samples. Hema was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Jail and subsequently released on bail. However, she has repeatedly clarified that she did not consume any drugs or banned substances. Due to this controversy, Manchu Vishnu announced her removal from the membership of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). Recently, Hema wrote a lengthy letter to Manchu Vishnu and MAA's founder, Megastar Chiranjeevi.

"I have been a member of MAA for nearly ten years. I hoped that MAA would protect me like a mother. About a month ago, I attended a rave party but did not take any drugs. This whole situation arose due to media misrepresentation, causing immense distress to my family. Following this, my membership was revoked, causing me deep anguish. According to MAA's bylaws, I should have been issued a show-cause notice and given an opportunity to explain myself. If there were faults in my explanation, actions could have been taken against me. There are only allegations against me; the court has not declared me guilty. Only the media has tried to portray me as guilty. These developments have tarnished my personal and professional life.

Attempts were made to portray me as a villain by attributing unrelated matters to me. Suspending me under media pressure violates my fundamental rights. During this time of severe mental distress, I need MAA's support. I hope my suspension will be lifted immediately," Hema wrote. She also attached her medical reports. It remains to be seen what decision MAA President Manchu Vishnu will take regarding this letter.