TS SSC Results 2025: No CGPA, Govt Brings New Marking Format- Check Now!

The Telangana education department has announced that the SSC (Class 10) results will now be issued with subject-wise marks and grades, moving away from the earlier CGPA system. The state government has approved the education department's proposal and issued an official order regarding this change.

Until now, students received their performance summaries in the form of a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on their memos. However, officials stated that moving forward, detailed marks along with corresponding grades for each subject will be provided. This system aligns with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) model, which has been following subject-wise marks and grades for several years.

Authorities believe that this change will offer greater transparency for students and parents, helping them better understand individual subject performance instead of relying solely on an average grade. Sources indicate that the SSC results are likely to be released within the next two to three days.

This decision is being seen as a significant step towards enhancing the evaluation system and bringing Telangana's education standards closer to national benchmarks.