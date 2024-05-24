K’taka Videos case: SIT helpline gets calls from 30 victims of Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) More than 30 victims have approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex videos case involving Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, according to sources.

However, none of the victims are ready to lodge a police complaint in this regard.

The victims are so frightened that even after assurances of protection, they are not coming forward to lodge formal complaints.

The SIT officers are contemplating how to move forward in this regard, sources stated.

The SIT has established a helpline for victims considering the seriousness of the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT has issued a notice to Ajith, the driver of Bhavani Revanna (Prajwal Revanna’s mother).

The officers suspect that Ajith made a video of one of the victims, allegedly kidnapped by JD(S) MLA HD Revanna (Prajwal Revanna’s father), who is forcing her to give a statement that she was not sexually assaulted.

The SIT sources claimed that the video was recorded by Ajith before she was rescued by the SIT sleuths and was made viral later.

Even though the SIT had issued two notices for him to appear before it, he had not turned up for questioning. Now, the officers have launched a hunt for him.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of the Diplomatic Passport of the Hassan sitting MP Prajwal Revanna who is the prime accused in the sex videos case.

The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly videographing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims.

Meanwhile, former PM Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a stern warning to his fugitive grandson. Taking to social media, Deve Gowda had said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

