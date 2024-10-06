Contaminated water sparks outrage in Vadodara locality

Vadodara, Oct 6 (IANS) Protests erupted in the Nagarwada area of Gujarat's Vadodara over the supply of contaminated drinking water.

Hundreds of residents gathered opposite the local ward office and staged a protest. The issue, which has been ongoing for some time, reached a tipping point when black, gutter-contaminated water began flowing through household taps. In response to the crisis, water tankers have been deployed to supply potable water, though residents argue this is only a temporary fix.

The situation remained tense as over 50 families in the area struggled with their water supply. The residents warned that if “their demands are not met, they will escalate their protest.”

Being developed as a 'smart city,' Vadodara still struggles to provide necessities like clean drinking water. Locals are demanding the immediate replacement of the decades-old water pipeline with a new system that can meet the current demands of the growing population.

Snehalbhai Mali, a resident of Mali Maholla, voiced his frustration, stating, "We have been receiving dirty, contaminated water for a long time, and now it’s mixed with gutter water. This is the third day we’ve had to rely on tankers, and we’re given just 15 minutes to fill up. Our corporator, Shweta Uttekar, is responsible for sending the tankers, but she won’t even take our calls. We also tried speaking with another corporator, Bandish Shah, but he isn’t willing to listen. Our water pipeline is outdated, and our water needs have also risen with the increasing number of families."

Another resident added, "We can't get enough water for drinking or daily use. Our livelihoods are being affected. The corporator doesn’t visit; for three days, all they’ve done is dig trenches. We need a larger water pipe immediately."

In February 2024, City Congress President Rutvij Joshi, along with Corporator Chandrakant Shrivastav marched to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and submitted a memorandum to Commissioner Dilip Kumar Rana, calling for strict measures to address the issue.

“It is disgraceful that Ward No. 6, represented by Standing Committee Chairman Dr. Sheetal Mistry, has been dealing with contaminated water for several months. There appears to be collusion between the VMC and private water tanker suppliers, as residents are forced to pay for clean water. At the same time, the civic body delivers contaminated supply,” the Congress statement read. “This matter must be resolved immediately. If the issue cannot be addressed, the standing committee chairman should resign for failing to serve his constituents.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.