October 7 massacre anniversary: Israel displays 'loot' captured from Hamas terrorists

Tel Aviv, Oct 6 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday set up a display of the "loot" captured from the Hamas terrorists who raided Israel on October 7 and fighting in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of "exposing them to the world", a day ahead of the anniversary of the murderous massacre.

The display shows vehicles and equipment with which the Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel on October 7, including vans, motorcycles, tractors, uniforms and intelligence findings, and means of warfare including anti-tank missiles, RPG rockets, rockets and missiles, charges, weapons and the group's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

The exhibition, set up in Zerifin by the Israeli Technology and Logistics Department under the leadership of the loot removal unit, will continue during the upcoming week and will be visited by diplomats, representatives from international research institutes and foreign reporters.

"Since the beginning of the fighting, the loot removal unit confiscated about 70,000 pieces of loot, including about 1,250 anti-tank missiles and RPGs and about 4,500 charges. The unit is mostly made up of reservists and is responsible for collecting the weapons displayed in the exhibition, believing in locating, documenting and collecting spoils from all the combat divisions," the IDF said on Sunday.

On October 7, 2023, Israel endured the deadliest attack on Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust.

On Simchat Torah, a celebratory holiday of Jewish heritage and pride, Hamas terrorists breached the southern Gaza border and took 1,200 innocent lives.

It is believed that there are still more than 100 hostages in Gaza from more than eight different nations.

The citizens of Israel, together with Jewish communities and supporters of Israel around the world, are expected to gather in large numbers in commemoration of the October 7 anniversary on Monday.

As it pressed for the release of the abductees over the past one year, Israel has insisted that the October 7 massacre should reverberate all over the world and people should never forget the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists.

