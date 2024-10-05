YS Jagan to visit family of murdered child in Punganuru on October 9

Former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has announced that YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the family of seven-year-old Asfiya Azam, who was tragically kidnapped and murdered, on October 9 to offer his support and condolences.

After meeting with the victim's family, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy expressed their deep sympathies and assured the family that YSRCP would stand by them during this incredibly difficult time.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy strongly condemned the incident, stating that such a horrific crime had never occurred in Chittoor district before. He criticized the police for their delayed response and questioned their inaction in handling the case. He also pointed out the swift actions taken by authorities during the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate fire incident, highlighting the lack of urgency shown in this tragic case. The former Minister urged the authorities to immediately apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and deliver justice to the grieving family.