Huge quantity of drugs seized in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, two law enforcement agencies seized 1 kg of heroin from Shamshabad area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. Madhapur police and Shamshabad SOT’s joint efforts led to this major drug bust.

According to police, an interstate gang would export the drugs Rajasthan and sell it to their customers in Hyderabad. Four gang members hailing from Rajasthan were apprehended by the police during their joint operation. The accused persons have been identified as Nemichand Bhati, Narpat Singh, Ajay Bhati, Harish Sirvi and Santosh Acharya

Sharing details about the joint operation, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said this is the first time they have seized the heroin in such large quantities. The seizure is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore. Four persons identified as Nemichand Bhati, Narpat Singh, Ajay Bhati, Harish Sirvi and Santosh Acharya have been detained by the police, he added.

