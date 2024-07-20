Sonu Sood kicks up a storm over spitting in customer’s food

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has embroiled in a controversy after he defended a food vendor’s action of alleged spitting while preparing the food for customers. The actor did not stop at that and he also alluded the incident to Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries.

Earlier, Sonu Sood reacted to the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to identify the business establishments with the owner’s names. Reacting to the directive, the Bollywood actor suggested instead of showing the owner’s names, “humanity” should be displayed on the shop fronts.

Fateh actor’s tweet did not go down well with many netizens who started trolling him. Many of them interpreted the tweet as a critique of the state government’s directive. Bollywood actress and BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut responded to Sonu Sood’s tweet with this message: “Agree, Halal should be replaced with "HUMANITY.”

There should be only one name plate on every shop : “HUMANITY” 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 19, 2024

Later, some user also joined the conversation and shared a video of a boy who is shown preparing rotis for his customers allegedly spitting on the dough and captioned it, “The roti smeared with spit should be sent as a parcel to Sonu Sood.” The user’s comment triggered a reply from the actor.

“Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram,” Sonu Sood replied to the user.

This comment enraged netizens and the actor started receiving severe backlash for bringing in the religion angle to the debate. Check out some of the comments below:

“Itna bhi defend maat karo, galat ko bhi sahi proof karne mein lage ho.”

“Shame on your thinking Mr Sood.”

“Mata shabri se compare kar rahe ho inhe. Aur apne ko bhagwan ram se. Kuch bhi. Matlab kuch bhi.”

