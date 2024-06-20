Chilling details emerge in Kannada fan's murder case

Bengaluru: The Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa fan's murder case is getting murkier as the post-mortem report of Renukaswamy revealed chilling details like how he was brutally tortured to death.

According to the probe, Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, alleged girlfriend of the Kannada actor. In his messages, the fan had slammed Pavithra for damaging Darshan’s relationship with his wife.

Subsequently, Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death. And, this was done at the behest of Darshan. The Bengaluru police have arrested Darshan, his 'partner' and co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy.

The autopsy report of Renukaswamy stated that the Kannada actor’s fan was subjected to unspeakable torture and he died due to electric shocks and haemorrahge. It also said that multiple bruise marks were found on Renukaswamy’s body and due to kicking in the groin area he had a ruptured testicle. One of the ears was missing on the body and it is reported that dogs had mauled the face and other areas of the body after Renukaswamy’s brutal death. Teh viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

Meanwhile, Darshan has admitted to his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case as per the remand copy submitted to the 24th ACMM court, stated sources on Wednesday. He had also confessed to giving money to other accused.

As per the remand copy, Darshan had given Rs 30 lakh to the accused, Pradosh, to manage the police and lawyers, and to pay those who disposed of the body. The police have seized the money from Pradosh's residence.

