Ayushman Bharat brings relief to families in Prayagraj, beneficiaries hail govt’s healthcare scheme

Prayagraj, April 10 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the world’s largest health assurance scheme, continues to transform the healthcare landscape of India by providing free and accessible treatment to millions and in UP's Prayagraj, several beneficiaries are expressing gratitude for the life-changing benefits they have received under the scheme.

Patients in Prayagraj are receiving free treatment under AB PM-JAY, including surgeries and critical care.

Kishan, a local resident, recently underwent a hand operation at Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Speaking to IANS, Kishan’s father, Udaybhan, said: "The scheme is excellent. We are getting support of up to Rs 5 lakh and can avail treatment even in private hospitals. Earlier, when we didn’t have the card, treatment used to cost a lot. People had to take loans; it was a huge burden. After getting the card, there has been immense relief.”

Another beneficiary, Mohammad Shahzade, is undergoing treatment for injuries to his hand and head at the same hospital. His wife, Sawara Begum, shared how the scheme has been a lifeline for their family.

“My husband is unemployed, and I worked in a private job for six years. This scheme has provided us with huge support. Earlier, when we needed treatment, we had to arrange for Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Poor people couldn’t afford hospitals without money. Now, with the Ayushman card, we are getting free treatment. No other scheme like this existed before," Sawara Begum told IANS.

She also praised the free initiative, highlighting its importance for families with multiple dependents.

“This scheme has been a blessing for those with children and elderly parents. It’s a big support. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for introducing it.”

Notably, AB PM-JAY provides secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. It is a key step toward achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that even the poorest citizens can access quality healthcare without a financial burden.

