Bengaluru Woman Caught Working on Laptop While Driving, Fined ₹1,000

BENGALURU: Navigating Bengaluru’s notorious traffic is challenging enough, but one woman took multitasking to an extreme—she was caught working on her laptop while driving through the city’s busy roads.

A video of the incident quickly went viral, prompting authorities to take action. The Bengaluru traffic police tracked her down and issued a fine of ₹1,000 for reckless driving. Officials also reminded commuters that work should be done from home or office, not behind the wheel.

The police have not disclosed the woman’s identity but emphasized that such distractions pose a serious risk to public safety.