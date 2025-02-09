Ed Sheeran's Street Performance in Bengaluru Interrupted by Police

Bengaluru, February 8 — A surprise street performance by British musician Ed Sheeran on Sunday morning was cut short by local police, citing the lack of proper authorization for the event. The Grammy-winning artist, who had performed in Bengaluru the previous night, was midway through his hit song "Shape of You" when officers arrived to halt the impromptu gig at Church Street.

In video footage from the scene, Sheeran can be seen arriving with his security team, greeted by enthusiastic fans. The singer, aware that the performance was brief, announced to the crowd, "We were going to play more than one song but we're being asked to play one song." He then began strumming the iconic interlude of "Shape of You" on his guitar.

A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cMIRoLC7Mk — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) February 9, 2025

However, just before he could finish the song, a policeman intervened, pulling the cables from the microphone and instruments, bringing the performance to an abrupt halt.

A senior officer from the Cubbon Park police station explained that Sheeran was performing without prior permission, which led to the action. "The police responded after a complaint of public nuisance was lodged," the officer said. "Had Sheeran and his team presented a permit, the situation could have been handled differently."

Sheeran, who was scheduled for another performance in Bengaluru later in the evening, was left with only the brief moment of impromptu connection with his fans before the unexpected interruption.