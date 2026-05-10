Will CSK Win IPL Again After Vijay Becomes CM?

A unique comparison between Tamil Nadu politics and Chennai Super Kings title victories is currently trending across social media platforms. Fans are linking past government changes in the state with the IPL success of CSK, creating an interesting discussion online.

According to viral posts, in 2011, J. Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after a change in government. Coincidentally, Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy that same year.

A similar pattern was noticed again in 2021 when M. K. Stalin took charge as the Chief Minister. In that season too, CSK emerged as IPL champions, strengthening the belief among fans that political change in Tamil Nadu somehow brings luck to the franchise.

Now, with Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister this year, social media users are once again connecting politics with cricket. Fans are wondering whether Chennai Super Kings can repeat history and win another IPL title this season.

The viral trend has sparked fun debates among cricket lovers and political followers alike. While many are treating it as a lucky coincidence, others are enjoying the entertaining connection between Tamil Nadu’s political shifts and CSK’s championship victories.

As the IPL season progresses, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether this viral prediction turns into reality once again.