May 11 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Banks across India are expected to function normally on Monday, May 11, 2026, as there are no major festivals, special observances, or nationwide holidays scheduled for the day.

Since May 11 falls on a regular working Monday, most public and private sector banks are likely to remain open for normal banking operations including cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, and branch services.

Earlier, banks remained closed on the second Saturday and Sunday in several parts of the country. After the weekend break, banking services are expected to resume normally from Monday.

As of now, there are no widely observed state-specific bank holidays announced for May 11 in most states. However, customers are still advised to check with their local bank branches for any regional holidays, local events, or administrative closures that may affect operations in certain areas.

Online banking, UPI services, internet banking, ATM transactions, and mobile banking applications are expected to work without interruption even if any branch-level restrictions are announced in a few locations.

Customers planning important banking work are advised to complete their transactions during working hours and stay updated through official bank notifications.

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