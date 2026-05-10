May 11 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, are expected to remain open on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Since May 11 is a regular working Monday and there are no major national festivals, public holidays, or special observances scheduled for the day, trading activities are likely to continue normally across equity, derivatives, and commodity segments.

After the weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday, the stock market is expected to resume normal operations on Monday morning. Investors and traders can continue buying and selling shares without any holiday interruption.

According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, the most recent market closure in May was observed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day. No official trading holiday has been scheduled for May 11.

Market experts advise traders to keep an eye on official circulars from NSE and BSE for any unexpected announcements or technical updates. However, as of now, there are no reports of a stock market holiday on May 11.

All regular market activities including equity trading, Futures & Options (F&O), currency trading, and commodity market sessions are expected to function as usual.

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