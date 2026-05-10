May 11 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents across India are searching to know whether Monday, May 11, 2026, will be a school holiday. As per the current academic and public holiday calendar, May 11 is a regular working day with no major festival, national celebration, or special event announced for school closure.

Is May 11 a School Holiday?

For most states in India, schools are expected to function normally on May 11, 2026. There is currently no nationwide holiday declared for educational institutions tomorrow.

Summer Holidays Continue in Many States

Even though May 11 is officially a regular working day, a large number of schools across India are already closed because of ongoing summer vacations.

States such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are continuing their annual summer holidays for schools due to the intense heat conditions. As a result, students in these states will not have classes tomorrow.

Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, several private and government schools in other states have also started summer breaks during May, especially in regions experiencing high temperatures.

Any Special Holiday in Other States?

At present, no major state-wide school holiday has been announced for May 11 due to festivals or public events. However, in some areas, district administrations may take local decisions depending on:

Heatwave conditions

Weather alerts

Local administrative reasons

School-specific vacation schedules

Parents and students are advised to check official school notifications for the latest local updates.

Most Schools Closed Due to Summer Vacations

With the summer season at its peak, many schools across India remain shut for annual holidays. This has effectively made May 11 a holiday for lakhs of students, despite it being a normal working day on the calendar.

Conclusion

To conclude, May 11, 2026, is not an official nationwide school holiday. Schools are expected to remain open in several states. However, due to ongoing summer vacations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and many other regions, a majority of students will continue to enjoy their school break tomorrow.

Also read: Will CSK Win IPL Again After Vijay Becomes CM?