Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2026. Since its theatrical release in March, the spy action film has enjoyed a strong run at the box office and gained massive attention worldwide. Now, the movie is preparing for its digital debut.

International OTT Release on Netflix

According to streaming details available online, the film is expected to begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14, 2026. In some regions, viewers may get access on May 15 due to time-zone differences.

The OTT version is reportedly expected to include:

A longer runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes

Extra scenes and extended footage

Uncensored dialogues

Additional end-credit content

The streaming release is expected to carry the promotional tagline “Raw & Undekha.”

India OTT Release Likely on JioHotstar

While an official announcement is still awaited, reports suggest that the movie may release in India on JioHotstar around May 14.

The expected release timing follows the common 8–10 week gap usually seen between theatrical and OTT premieres for major films. The movie will complete eight weeks in cinemas by mid-May.

Legal Dispute Over Song Usage

The film recently became part of a legal controversy linked to a remix song used in the climax sequence. The issue involves the recreated version of the classic track Tirchi Topiwale, which appeared in the film under a new title, Rang De Laal.

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, associated with the original song from Tridev, reportedly raised objections and approached the court over alleged unauthorized use of the composition.

During the court proceedings, the producers reportedly informed that the movie’s digital release was not planned before mid-May, indirectly confirming the OTT timeline.

Different Streaming Platforms for Sequel

Interestingly, the first installment of the franchise was released on Netflix after its theatrical run. However, the sequel is expected to stream on a different platform in India, with JioHotstar likely to secure the domestic streaming rights.

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