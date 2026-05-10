CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 shortly. Lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for the official declaration of board exam results.

Reports suggest that the evaluation process has almost been completed, and the board may release the Class 12 results within this week. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year.

Students will be able to check their marks online through the official CBSE websites and DigiLocker once the results are declared. The board is expected to release the results around May 12, 2026, at approximately 11 AM, although no official confirmation has been issued yet.

Last year, CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13 at 11 AM. Following a similar trend, students are expecting the results to be released around the same time this year as well.

Apart from the online result portal, CBSE will also make digital marksheets and passing certificates available through DigiLocker. These digital documents are considered valid for college admissions and other official purposes until students receive original certificates from their schools.

The board will later distribute printed marksheets and passing certificates through schools. However, migration certificates may only be provided to students who specifically require them.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online once they are released:

Visit the official CBSE website.

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and other required details.

Click on the submit button.

Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also access their results and digital documents through DigiLocker using their registered mobile number and login credentials.

An official notice regarding the result declaration is expected soon. Students are advised to keep checking official platforms regularly for the latest updates.