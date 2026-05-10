Peddi US Tickets 40 USD; Too Costly!

Advance bookings for Peddi starring Ram Charan have officially opened across North America, but the ticket prices are now becoming a hot topic among Telugu movie fans in the US.

The makers announced special pricing for premiere shows and premium formats, with standard Telugu premiere tickets priced between $20 and $25. However, after adding charges for Premium Large Format (PLF) and specialty screens, ticket prices in some locations are reportedly touching nearly $40.

This has triggered frustration among audiences, especially regular moviegoers who feel Telugu film ticket prices in the US are becoming too expensive. Many fans on social media are questioning the steep pricing and expressing disappointment over the increasing costs for big Telugu releases overseas.

Some users reacted strongly online, saying producers and distributors are “overcharging audiences” in the name of hype and premium experiences. A few fans even commented that they have stopped trying to justify the rising ticket rates for Telugu movies in North America.

Despite the criticism over pricing, the buzz around Peddi remains huge. Fans are still rushing to book tickets for the premiere shows, and trade circles expect strong advance sales in the coming days.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The film’s combination of Ram Charan’s star power and massive pre-release hype is driving strong demand, even as debates continue over the expensive ticket prices.