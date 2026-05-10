Hyderabad Traffic Diversions for PM Modi Visit

Hyderabad is all set to witness a grand welcome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the city. The atmosphere has turned vibrant with saffron decorations across key areas, while BJP supporters and party workers are eagerly waiting to welcome their leader.

The Prime Minister’s visit has created excitement across the city, with large crowds expected to gather at major points. Supporters are preparing to line up along the routes to catch a glimpse of Modi as Hyderabad gears up for the high-profile visit.

Amid the heavy movement and security arrangements, city police have announced multiple traffic diversions to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement.

Commuters traveling from Begumpet to Sangeet are advised to take the route via Paradise, Patny, and Clock Tower.

Those traveling from Begumpet to Tirumalagiri should use the alternative route through Rotary, Shenoy, AOC, and KV.

Similarly, commuters moving from Balanagar to Secunderabad are requested to take the Balanagar Junction, Fatehnagar, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, and Begumpet route.

Authorities have urged residents to plan their travel in advance and follow the traffic advisories to avoid delays during the Prime Minister’s visit. Security has been tightened across Hyderabad, and officials expect a smooth event with public cooperation.

PM Modi’s arrival is expected to energize party workers while drawing huge public attention across the city.

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