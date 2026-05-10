TVK Vijay Telugu Speech Going Viral

The political rise of Vijay has once again brought several memorable moments from his career back into the spotlight. As the actor gears up to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, an old Telugu speech delivered by him at a movie event is now winning hearts online.

The viral clip is from the pre-release event of the blockbuster film Thuppakki, directed by A. R. Murugadoss in 2012. At the event, Vijay surprised Telugu fans by addressing them in fluent Telugu. His humble words and confident delivery impressed the audience then, and the video is now trending again across social media platforms.

In the speech, Vijay admitted that he was initially nervous about how Telugu audiences would receive him. He shared that one of his friends had told him that Telugu movie lovers always encourage and celebrate good cinema, regardless of language. The actor’s sincerity and effort to connect with Telugu fans earned loud cheers during the event.

Now, years later, the clip has resurfaced amid Vijay’s political success, with many fans praising his simplicity and respect towards Telugu audiences. Netizens are especially appreciative of how naturally he spoke the language without hesitation or mistakes.

The resurfaced video has also sparked discussions about Vijay’s long-standing popularity among Telugu viewers. Even before entering politics, Vijay enjoyed a strong fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through dubbed versions of his hit films.

With Vijay now stepping into a major political role, fans are revisiting these memorable moments from his cinematic journey and celebrating the bond he built with audiences across South India.

Also read: Actor Trisha ‘Excited’ to Witness Vijay’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Video