Actor Trisha ‘Excited’ to Witness Vijay’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Video

Popular actress Trisha Krishnan is set to attend the oath-taking ceremony of C Joseph Vijay, who will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Trisha was spotted leaving from her residence in Chennai to attend the grand event scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Speaking briefly before heading to the venue, the actress said that she was eagerly waiting to witness the special occasion.

The swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, has generated huge excitement among fans and celebrities across Tamil Nadu. Several political leaders, film personalities, and supporters are expected to attend the event at the packed stadium in Chennai.

Vijay is set to become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK alliances to lead the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a historic victory in the Assembly elections and crossed the majority mark with support from alliance partners.

Security arrangements have been intensified around the stadium ahead of the ceremony, with thousands of supporters gathering to witness the historic political moment.

Trisha and Vijay have shared screen space in several successful Tamil films over the years, and fans were delighted to see the actress attending the important milestone in Vijay’s political journey.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On a reporter's question- "big day for Tamil Nadu", actor Trisha Krishnan says, "Thank you, looking forward," as she leaves from her residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/qdEAnfP2q8 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

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