TVK Chief Vijay to Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday after scripting a historic victory in the Assembly elections. His party’s massive win has broken the decades-long political dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Vijay’s parents expressed happiness and pride over the milestone moment. Veteran film director and Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar said he was eagerly waiting to witness his son becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Vijay’s mother Sobha Chandrasekhar also shared her excitement and said the occasion became even more special as it coincided with Mother’s Day.

“I am so happy. It is Mother’s Day today, I am very happy,” she said.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 10 AM on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. Vijay is expected to leave his Neelankarai residence around 9 AM to attend the event.

TVK secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark. The party also received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, helping Vijay officially stake claim to form the government.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government and asked him to prove his majority on or before May 13.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi congratulated Vijay ahead of the ceremony and described him as a “dynamic new star on the Tamil Nadu horizon.” He also expressed confidence that “the best is yet to come” for the actor-turned-politician.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.

With this victory, Vijay becomes the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. His rise in politics has drawn comparisons with legendary actor-politician and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Known popularly as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay built strong public support through large election rallies and positioned TVK as an alternative political force in the state. He has often spoken about social justice and cited leaders like Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, C N Annadurai, K. Kamaraj, and B. R. Ambedkar as inspirations for his political ideology.