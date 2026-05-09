Stock Market Holiday on May 11, 2026: Are NSE and BSE Open or Closed?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on May 11, 2026, can relax — the stock market will remain open on Monday, May 11, 2026. Trading activities on both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will continue as usual during regular market hours.

According to the official 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are only two exchange holidays scheduled in May 2026:

May 1, 2026 — Maharashtra Day

May 28, 2026 — Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)

Since May 11 does not fall under any exchange-declared holiday, equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity trading segments will function normally. Investors can buy and sell shares without any interruption on that day.

The NSE and BSE generally remain closed only on weekends and officially declared public holidays. As May 11, 2026, falls on a Monday, markets will operate on their regular schedule from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM for equity trading.

Market participants are advised to keep track of the official holiday list released by exchanges every year to plan investments, settlements, and trading strategies smoothly.