June 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Many investors and traders are searching to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on June 1, 2026.

The stock market will remain open on June 1, 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally on Monday, as the day is not listed as an official stock market holiday.

Trading will begin with the pre-open session at 9:00 AM, followed by regular market hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Investors can buy and sell shares, trade in derivatives, and participate in all other market segments without any disruption.

The Indian stock market follows a pre-announced holiday calendar every year. Exchanges remain closed on weekends and selected public holidays. Since June 1, 2026, is a regular working day and not a notified holiday, market operations will continue as usual.

Investors are advised to check the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars regularly to stay updated on upcoming market holidays and trading schedules.