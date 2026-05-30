May 30: The Day YS Jagan Redefined Governance in Andhra Pradesh

With the words, “I, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy…”, the Man of the Masses and the People's leader, took the oath of office on May 30, 2019, a moment that his supporters and the people of the state describe as the beginning of a new era in the history of Andhra Pradesh. His swearing-in marked the start of a governance model that sought to combine welfare and development on an unprecedented scale while bringing government services closer to citizens.

Seven years ago, on this very day, Jagan assumed office after completing a 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, during which he travelled across the state to understand people's problems, aspirations, and expectations firsthand. Inspired by the legacy of his father, former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan's administration focused on parallel tracks of welfare and development. Even during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his government maintained that it remained committed to implementing its promises and ensuring welfare support for the poor.

The people of Andhra Pradesh continue to recall the period as one marked by extensive welfare initiatives. After the change of government in the state in 2024, many people have felt the absence of Jagan's governance and the lack of implementation of welfare measures. Dissatisfaction has been growing over the alleged non-implementation of several promises by the current coalition government, leading to renewed calls among sections of the public for the return of Jagan-led YSRCP to power.

In the erstwhile East Godavari district, Jagan’s five-year tenure is widely credited by party leaders with ushering in significant welfare and developmental changes.

Expanding the Welfare Net

One of Jagan's first decisions as Chief Minister was to increase the social security pension from ₹2,000 to ₹2,250, fulfilling a key election promise. The pension was subsequently raised by ₹250 every year, eventually reaching ₹3,000 per month by the final year of his tenure.

As of May 30, 2019, about 5.81 lakh beneficiaries in the undivided East Godavari district were receiving various social security pensions. During his tenure, pensions were extended to all eligible beneficiaries, resulting in a substantial increase in coverage.

The government also simplified the process of obtaining ration cards. While eligible applicants reportedly had to wait for months under previous administrations, ration cards were issued within a much shorter timeframe during Jagan’s tenure.

Healthcare was another major focus area. The Aarogyasri scheme was significantly expanded, with the treatment coverage limit first increased to ₹5 lakh and later to ₹25 lakh. More than 3,200 medical procedures were brought under the scheme, providing greater financial security to low-income families facing medical emergencies.

Through the YSR Kanti Velugu programme, school students and senior citizens received free eye screenings, spectacles, and surgeries wherever required.

For the fishing community, the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme increased the fishing ban compensation to ₹10,000, with the initiative launched from the erstwhile East Godavari district itself.

Education Reforms and Student Welfare

The government introduced several education-focused welfare programmes, including Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena, under which financial assistance was regularly provided to mothers and students.

Innovative initiatives such as Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Gorumudda were also implemented. Government schools witnessed a major transformation with the introduction of digital learning, distribution of tablets, English-medium education, and improved infrastructure.

Empowering Women

Women’s welfare formed a key pillar of the administration. Programmes such as YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, and loan waiver assistance for Self-Help Group (DWCRA) women were implemented.

Annual financial assistance was provided to women from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in the 45–60 age group to support self-employment opportunities. The benefits were later extended to eligible women from the OC category as well.

Support for Farmers

Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers received annual investment assistance of ₹13,500. The government also earned recognition for disbursing compensation for crop losses caused by natural calamities within the same agricultural season, a move widely appreciated by farming communities.

Housing for the Poor

The administration sought to fulfill the dream of home ownership for poor families by distributing house-site pattas, primarily in the names of women beneficiaries. Financial support for housing construction was also provided, while entire residential settlements were developed under the Jagananna Colonies initiative.

Taking Governance to the Doorstep

One of the most significant governance reforms during Jagan’s tenure was the establishment of the Village and Ward Secretariat system.

Before 2019, the undivided East Godavari district had 1,072 gram panchayats spread across 779 clusters, but only 539 clusters had secretaries, leading to administrative challenges and delays in public service delivery.

To address this gap, the Village/Ward Secretariat system was launched on October 2, 2019, at Karapa in Kakinada district. Each secretariat was staffed with representatives from nearly all government departments, with around 11 employees serving citizens directly.

The reform was complemented by the appointment of one village volunteer for every 50 households. Together, the secretariat and volunteer systems enabled the delivery of more than 500 government services directly to citizens without intermediaries.

As part of administrative decentralisation, the erstwhile East Godavari district was reorganised into Kakinada, East Godavari, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

Development Initiatives

Beyond welfare, the government also launched several infrastructure and development projects.

Through the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme, government schools were modernised to match corporate educational standards. The second phase of the initiative was launched at the ZP High School in Pothavaram village of P. Gannavaram mandal after dedicating upgraded schools to students.

To increase access to medical education, government medical colleges were established in Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram. Academic activities have already commenced at the Rajamahendravaram Medical College.

In the industrial sector, an oil palm processing unit worth ₹250 crore was launched in Nallajerla mandal. The project was designed to benefit farmers cultivating oil palm across 25,000 hectares while generating employment for around 1,500 people.

In November 2022, Jagan laid the foundation stone for the Assago Bio-Ethanol Plant at Gummalladoddi in Gokavaram mandal, an investment estimated at ₹270 crore.

His government also played a key role in facilitating the construction of the Kakinada Gateway Port in Thondangi mandal, a project viewed as crucial for the region’s economic growth.

For the fishing community, the government initiated the construction of a Fishing Harbour at Uppada with an estimated investment of nearly ₹230 crore, aiming to strengthen marine infrastructure and improve livelihoods.

A Defining Date for YSRCP

For YSRCP leaders and supporters, May 30 remains more than just the anniversary of a swearing-in ceremony. They view it as a landmark date that symbolised a governance model centred on welfare delivery, administrative decentralisation, and large-scale development initiatives. Seven years later, the day continues to evoke memories of a period that many beneficiaries associate with direct government support and grassroots-focused administration.