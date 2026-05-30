Peddi Gets AP Govt Approval for Special Shows and Ticket Price Hike

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially approved a ticket price hike for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026.

As part of the approval, special premiere shows will be held on June 3 at 8 PM across Andhra Pradesh. Ticket prices for these premiere shows have been fixed at ₹600, including GST.

For regular shows starting from June 4, the government has allowed a temporary increase in ticket prices. Single-screen theatres can charge an additional ₹100, while multiplexes can charge ₹125 extra, including GST.

With the revised rates, movie tickets will cost ₹247 in single-screen theatres and ₹302 in multiplexes. These increased prices will remain in effect for the first 10 days after the film's release. The government has also permitted theatres to screen five shows per day during this period.

Peddi is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year and has generated strong buzz among fans. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while AR Rahman has composed the music.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi is expected to open strongly at the box office, with fans eagerly waiting to watch Ram Charan in a powerful new role.