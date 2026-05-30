Shahid Kapoor Teases Rashmika Mandanna for Cocktail 2: Viral Video

The promotions for the upcoming Bollywood film Cocktail 2 are creating a lot of buzz online. Recently, a fun moment between Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna at a promotional event grabbed everyone’s attention and quickly went viral on social media.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti Sanon were posing together for photographers. While standing beside Rashmika, Shahid jokingly moved his hand away and playfully referred to a viral moment from an earlier song launch event. His funny reaction left Rashmika laughing, while Kriti and the photographers also enjoyed the light-hearted exchange.

The joke was connected to a previous promotional event where Shahid had placed his hand on Rashmika’s shoulder during a photo session. A video from that event went viral after Rashmika stepped back, leading to speculation online about whether she felt uncomfortable. However, their latest interaction made it clear that both actors were taking the incident lightly and sharing laughs about it.

The viral clip has received a positive response from fans, with many praising the friendly chemistry between the actors. Videos and photos from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The romantic comedy is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, 2026.