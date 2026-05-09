Manchu Manoj Inaugurates New Restaurant in Hyderabad's Kukatpally

A new themed dining destination, Hiyya Dino Mandi, was inaugurated at GPR Multiplex in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, with actor Manchu Manoj formally launching the restaurant at a grand opening event attended by public figures, entertainers, and social media influencers.

Among those present were MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, television host Suma Kanakala, and actors Gautami Chowdary, Gautham, Vikranth, Rajesh, and Bhavana.

The restaurant, located on the first floor of GPR Multiplex in Kukatpally, combines mandi cuisine with a dinosaur-themed interior aimed at attracting families and children.

Speaking at the launch, Suma Kanakala said themed restaurants are increasingly drawing customers not only through food but also through ambience. She noted that the dinosaur-inspired setup was likely to appeal to children and families, adding that visitors would find the dining experience visually engaging.

Manchu Manoj described the venture as a creative concept developed by friends Gautami Chowdary, Gautham, and Vikranth. He said the restaurant’s family-oriented atmosphere and unique design could make it a popular destination among Hyderabad diners.

MLA Arikepudi Gandhi said the hospitality industry demands consistency and patience, and praised the Hiyya group for expanding its presence from Visakhapatnam and Nagpur to Madhapur and Kukatpally. He also highlighted the employment opportunities generated by the restaurant business.

Actor and entrepreneur Gautami Chowdary said the concept behind Hiyya Dino Mandi was to create a family-friendly dining space offering quality food in an entertaining environment. She also announced plans to launch another themed outlet, Hiyya Space Mandi, in Ameerpet soon.

The restaurant’s partners said the response to previous Hiyya Mandi branches had encouraged them to expand further. Gautham stated that the venture aimed to focus on serving quality food rather than operating solely as a commercial enterprise, while Vikranth said the group was encouraged by the response received across its outlets and was pleased to open another branch within three months.