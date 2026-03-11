Telangana Jains Demand Public Holiday for Mahavir Jayanti

A group of Jain community representatives recently met Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin to discuss several welfare measures and development initiatives for the community. During the meeting, the delegation once again urged the government to declare Mahavir Jayanti as an official public holiday.

The delegation from Shri Jain Seva Sangh included chairman Yogesh Singhi Jain, general secretary Vimal Mutha Jain, former secretary Ashok Mutha Jain, publicity convenor Praveen Pandya Jain, along with other members of the committee. They held detailed discussions with the minister regarding welfare programs and opportunities to further strengthen support for the Jain community.

During the interaction, the leaders expressed their appreciation to the Government of Telangana for its initiatives aimed at supporting minority communities. They also thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for issuing a government notification that allows members of the Jain community to obtain caste certificates, which they said would help them access various welfare benefits.

The delegation also acknowledged the efforts of the Minority Welfare Department in extending state welfare schemes to eligible members of the community. They noted that such steps would contribute to social and economic development.

Responding to the requests, Minister Azharuddin commended the Jain community for its positive contributions to society and assured them of the government’s continued cooperation. He stated that the Congress-led government is focused on addressing the needs and concerns of all minority groups in the state.

Regarding the request to declare Mahavir Jayanti as a public holiday, the minister said that if the community submits a formal proposal, he would present the matter to the Chief Minister for further consideration.

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