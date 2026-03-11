Couple Friendly Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Santosh Sobhan Film

The romantic film Couple Friendly, which attracted the attention of young audiences after its theatrical release on Valentine’s Day, is now preparing for its digital premiere. Starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, the film will soon be available for streaming on a popular OTT platform.

Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar, the movie is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13. Viewers will be able to watch the film in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

Story of Couple Friendly

The story revolves around Shiva, played by Santosh Sobhan, who comes from Nellore. After learning interior designing, he moves to Chennai hoping to build a successful career. However, despite spending several years searching for opportunities, he fails to secure a stable job in his field. To support himself, Shiva works as a part-time bike rider and struggles to manage his daily life.

During this phase, he unexpectedly meets Mithra, portrayed by Manasa Varanasi. Mithra has also moved to Chennai with big dreams of securing a job in the IT sector. Unfortunately, she faces repeated disappointments after attending multiple interviews without success.

At the same time, Mithra is under pressure from her family, who want her to return home and get married. To avoid this situation, she tells her family that she has already found a job and continues living in Chennai while secretly searching for employment.

As fate would have it, Shiva and Mithra’s lives cross paths. With both of them facing similar struggles, they gradually develop a friendship that eventually leads them to share a home together even before marriage.

The film then follows their journey as they navigate life under the same roof. Mithra’s arrival slowly begins to influence Shiva’s life in unexpected ways. As their bond grows stronger, their relationship faces several emotional turns and challenges.

Whether their love story finds a happy ending and how their lives change through this experience form the heart of the narrative.

Streaming Soon

With its mix of romance, youthful emotions, and relatable struggles of young people trying to establish their careers, Couple Friendly gained attention among younger viewers during its theatrical run. Now, the film is set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video starting March 13.

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