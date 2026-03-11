Hyderabad Hostels Cut Dosa, Tea, Coffee, Puri from Menu: Gas Shortage

A growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect thousands of residents staying in paying guest accommodations and hostels across Hyderabad’s IT corridor. The situation has created serious challenges for hostel operators who rely on regular LPG supply to prepare daily meals for residents.

According to members of the hostel association, the disruption has impacted more than 10 lakh people living in over 11,000 PGs and hostels across the city. Many facilities are reportedly facing an acute shortage of cylinders, with some operators saying their LPG stock has completely run out.

In response to the supply issues, several PG accommodations have issued notices to residents warning them about possible restrictions on certain food items until the situation improves. Hostel managements say the limited availability of cylinders is forcing them to reduce cooking operations and manage resources carefully.

Amarnath Reddy, head of the IT Corridor Hostel Association, said the problem started emerging last week but has become more severe in the last 24 hours. Multiple hostels have reported delays in cylinder deliveries, while others say suppliers have informed them that stocks are currently unavailable.

Industry representatives believe the shortage is linked to disruptions in global energy supply chains following the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical situation has reportedly affected the movement and availability of gas supplies, indirectly impacting commercial LPG distribution in several regions.

Hostel operators are now urging authorities and suppliers to resolve the issue quickly, as a prolonged shortage could create major difficulties for residents who depend on these facilities for their daily meals. For now, many PGs and hostels are trying to manage with limited stock while hoping the supply situation stabilises soon.

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