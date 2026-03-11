Lockdown OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anupama Parameswaran’s Thriller

The psychological thriller Lockdown starring Anupama Parameswaran is now available for streaming online, giving viewers a chance to watch the intense drama from the comfort of their homes. The film premiered in theaters earlier this year and has now made the transition to digital platforms.

Directed by AR Jeeva and produced under the Lyca Productions banner, Lockdown explores the emotional and psychological struggles of its lead character as she faces survival challenges during the COVID‑19 pandemic. The film also stars supporting actors including Charle, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, and others.

After its theatrical run that began on January 30, 2026, the movie began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 11, 2026. It is available in multiple languages — including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam — so audiences across India can enjoy the psychological thriller in their preferred language.

The makers shared an official announcement on social media confirming the OTT release, with the poster featuring Anupama’s character and a powerful message about resilience and fear. Fans of suspense and survival dramas have shown strong interest in the movie since its last run, and its digital premiere is expected to attract a new wave of viewers.

Whether you missed Lockdown in theaters or want to experience it again, the film’s availability on Amazon Prime Video makes it widely accessible for thriller lovers everywhere.

The psychological thriller Lockdown starring Anupama Parameswaran is now available for streaming online, giving viewers a chance to watch the intense drama from the comfort of their homes. The film premiered in theaters earlier this year and has now made the transition to digital platforms.

Directed by AR Jeeva and produced under the Lyca Productions banner, Lockdown explores the emotional and psychological struggles of its lead character as she faces survival challenges during the COVID‑19 pandemic. The film also stars supporting actors including Charle, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, and others.

After its theatrical run that began on January 30, 2026, the movie began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 11, 2026. It is available in multiple languages — including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam — so audiences across India can enjoy the psychological thriller in their preferred language.

The makers shared an official announcement on social media confirming the OTT release, with the poster featuring Anupama’s character and a powerful message about resilience and fear. Fans of suspense and survival dramas have shown strong interest in the movie since its last run, and its digital premiere is expected to attract a new wave of viewers.

Whether you missed Lockdown in theaters or want to experience it again, the film’s availability on Amazon Prime Video makes it widely accessible for thriller lovers everywhere.