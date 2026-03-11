KTR's Reaction to Telangana Speaker Rejecting Disqualification Pleas

Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao has launched a sharp attack on Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar after the latter rejected the disqualification petitions filed against MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari.

Reacting strongly to the decision, KTR alleged that the Speaker’s ruling undermines democratic principles and disregards the mandate given by voters. The petitions were filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), seeking action against the two legislators for allegedly backing another political party after being elected on the BRS ticket. The Speaker dismissed the pleas citing lack of evidence.

In a statement, KTR said that granting a clean chit to elected representatives who switch political allegiance after winning on a party’s symbol amounts to betraying the trust of the electorate.

He further accused constitutional institutions of being misused to benefit those in power. According to him, the ruling could set a dangerous precedent by encouraging more defections in the future.

Calling it a setback for democratic values, KTR said permitting legislators to change sides for political convenience erodes public faith in the political system and weakens the spirit of representative governance.