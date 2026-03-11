YS Viveka's Murder Case: Setback for Sunitha

Former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Reddy faced a setback in the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case of her father. The Central Bureau of Investigation has once again clarified that there is no need for any further investigation in the case.

The CBI informed the court that it has already filed the third supplementary charge sheet, indicating that the investigation has been completed from its side.

Following this clarification, the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions filed by Sunitha Reddy seeking further investigation into the murder case.

The development marks a significant turn in the case, which has drawn considerable political attention in Andhra Pradesh since the murder of Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.