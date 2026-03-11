South Indian OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: ade in Korea, Pookie, Resort and More

The second week of March brings a variety of new South Indian films and shows across OTT platforms and theatres. From emotional dramas and romantic stories to comedy and action-packed narratives, the latest releases highlight the diversity of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema.

Streaming services such as Netflix, ZEE5, Sun NXT, and JioHotstar continue to expand their regional catalogues, while theatres are also introducing new films designed for the big-screen experience. The latest lineup offers viewers several options to add to their watchlist this week.

Below are some of the notable South Indian releases arriving on OTT platforms and in theatres.

Major South Indian OTT Releases This Week

Made in Korea (Tamil)

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 12, 2026

This emotional drama follows Shenba, a young woman from a small town whose dream is to visit South Korea. What begins as an exciting trip soon turns into a challenging experience when she finds herself abandoned and struggling to survive in a foreign land.

The story focuses on her journey through cultural barriers, loneliness, and personal growth as she gradually rebuilds her confidence in an unfamiliar country.

Resort (Tamil Series)

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Set in a luxury resort, this comedy-drama series explores the lives of employees working behind the scenes in the hospitality industry. The narrative centres on a young staff member who dreams of moving beyond housekeeping and joining the elite kitchen team.

As he tries to prove his abilities to the strict head chef, the story blends humour with workplace struggles and ambition.

Pookie (Tamil)

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This romantic drama explores the impact of social media on modern relationships. The film revolves around a couple whose private argument suddenly goes viral after a road-rage incident.

With their relationship now under public scrutiny, they must confront unresolved emotions and decide whether their bond can survive the pressure of online attention.

Naangal (Tamil)

Platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Set in Ooty, this family drama revolves around three brothers growing up under the strict control of their father. The film examines childhood trauma, sibling relationships, and the long-lasting emotional impact of authoritarian parenting.

BMW – Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (Telugu)

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This Telugu romantic comedy presents humorous situations surrounding modern marriage and relationships. Through its light-hearted storytelling, the film explores misunderstandings, expectations, and the complexities of contemporary love.

Landlord (Kannada)

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Set in rural Karnataka during the 1980s, this action drama highlights conflicts over land ownership and power struggles. The story follows a labourer who challenges an oppressive system after a personal tragedy forces him to stand up for justice.

Nawab Cafe (Telugu)

Platform: ETV Win

Release Date: March 12, 2026

Set in Hyderabad’s Old City, the film tells the story of a young man planning to sell his family’s traditional tea shop and move abroad. His decision leads to a clash with his father, creating an emotional narrative about heritage, family values, and generational change.

South Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres

Police Family (Tamil)

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This action-drama revolves around a gangster named Dhana whose life is shaken after the mysterious death of his son. Believing the police are responsible, he launches a relentless search for the truth.

The film unfolds as a tense battle between a powerful crime figure and the law.

Band Melam (Telugu)

Release Date: March 13, 2026

This romantic musical follows two young lovers from their school days into adulthood. The film captures the excitement of young love while also portraying the emotional challenges that come with growing up and pursuing different dreams.

Expanding Reach of South Indian Cinema

The growing number of South Indian releases on streaming platforms reflects how regional cinema has expanded beyond linguistic boundaries. OTT platforms now bring Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films to viewers across the country and even internationally.

With heartfelt dramas like Made in Korea, relationship-focused stories such as Pookie, workplace comedies like Resort, and action-driven films like Police Family, this week’s releases offer a wide mix of entertainment.

For viewers looking to refresh their watchlist, the latest South Indian OTT and theatrical releases provide plenty of new stories to explore across genres.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, Rituals and Spiritual Significance