Hyderabad Gears Up for Grand Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra Celebration

Hyderabad is gearing up for a grand celebration as the annual Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra is scheduled to take place later this month, attracting thousands of devotees from across the region. The procession commemorates Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, and has become one of the city’s most colourful and spirited religious events.

The festive parade will begin at the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet and wind its way through key city areas before concluding at Hanuman Vyayamshala in Sultan Bazaar. Along the route, large crowds of devotees are expected to offer their prayers and line the streets to take part in the celebration.

Organisers and community leaders have already started preparing for the procession, setting up food and water camps for participants and arranging support stations to ensure everyone’s comfort during the march. In past years, Ram bhakts have also distributed refreshments and facilitated volunteer activities along the route.

Local representative T Raja Singh has appealed to the public to help make the event successful and to contribute to the festive spirit. In his message, he highlighted the growth of the event over recent years, noting that devotee participation continues to increase annually.

The Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra is a vibrant expression of faith and community devotion, celebrated with colourful decorations, devotional songs, and a procession that brings together people from all walks of life.